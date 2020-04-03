Frannie could require another bailout if lockdown lasts - FT

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -2.7% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.8% ) have the enough resources to last through a lockdown of ~12 weeks, but would need funds from Congress or the Federal Reserve after that, Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, told the Financial Times in an interview.

The two government-sponsored enterprises, which have been under FHFA's auspices since the 2008 financial crisis, back $10T of U.S. mortgages.

Almost 10M Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks and Congress passed a bill allowing homeowners to forego payments on federally-backed mortgages for up to a year.

~300K borrowers have asked for forbearance on loans backed by Fannie and Freddie as of April 1, he said.