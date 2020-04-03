U.S. biofuels industry seeks bailout - Reuters

The U.S. biofuel industry has asked the Trump administration for funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Commodity Credit Corporation to help it survive a demand slump triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

The letter, signed by representatives of the top U.S. biofuel trade groups including the Renewable Fuels Association, says "collapsing demand" for fuel has idled ~3.5B gallons of annualized ethanol output at 25% of the country's production facilities.

Potentially relevant tickers include GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE, ADM

ETFs: CORN, FUE