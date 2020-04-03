Franklin Covey rallies 7.7% post Q2 results

Franklin Covey (FC +7.7% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 6.7% Y/Y to $53.75M, driven by strong growth in both the Enterprise $40.7M (+3% Y/Y) and Education divisions $10.9M (+12% Y/Y).

Company's subscription and related sales grew 24% Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin improved 171 bps to 71.9%; and loss from operation improved to $(0.4)M, compared to $(3.6)M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 560 bps to 7.5%.

SG&A expenses increased $5.1M Y/Y to $39.4M for the first two quarters; but decreased as a percent of revenue to 67.3%.

The Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong with $24.8M of cash.

At February 29, 2020, the Company also had $34.8M of unbilled deferred revenue, a 39% Y/Y increase.

2020 Outlook: Despite the Company’s strong results for Q2, investors should no longer rely on the Company’s previously released guidance and assumptions for fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19 impact.

