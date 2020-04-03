Half a million BofA customers defer payments - CNBC (updated)

Bank of America (BAC -3.7% ) says 500K of its 66M customers deferred loan payments due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

"We're working with our customers who need help, who are losing their jobs," BofA CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC in an interview. "We have to preserve their ability to have cash flow.

Meanwhile, for small business owners, BofA is the first of the major U.S. banks to accept online applications for the government's $350B small business relief program.

The bank received 10,000 applications for loans within an hour of the portal going live at 9:00 AM ET, he said.

Moynihan said the bank is initially focusing on existing "borrowing" clients before turning to other small business customers, then new clients.

At mid-morning, JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.0% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -3.9% ), and Citigroup (C -4.6% ) weren't yet accepting applications for the paycheck protection program, CNBC reported.

Updated at 1:26 PM ET: Chase now has its SBA PPP program application online.