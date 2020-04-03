Westwater Resources issues energy materials business update

Westwater Resources (WWR +6.3% ) says that its battery graphite business continues to test for and develop the plan to operate a pilot plant to make battery graphite in Q4 of this year.

Work with Dorfner Anzaplan continues, with test results for evaluation are expected by the end of April.

The company says that the uranium prices have bucked and risen from a low of $24/pound to $27.50/pound, in response to mine and mill shutdowns over the last month.

Demand for nuclear fuel is expected to drive the price higher in the near term.