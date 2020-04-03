ViacomCBS closes on $375M deal for 49% of Miramax

ViacomCBS (VIAC -4.9% , VIACA -5.9% ) has completed a deal with beIN Media Group that gives ViacomCBS a 49% stake in film/TV studio Miramax.

That comes with a distribution deal for Paramount Pictures covering Miramax's film library, which has historically been weighted toward prestige pictures and award winners.

The ViacomCBS stake comes for a total committed investment of $375M - $150M at closing, and $45M annually over the next five years - and beIN will retain its 51% stake in Miramax.

Miramax leadership will continue in existing roles.