Peloton a top pick at Rosenblatt

Peloton Interactive (PTON +4.6% ) is higher after attracting a new bull as Rosenblatt Securities initiates coverage with a Buy rating.

"We believe PTON is attractively positioned disrupting the fitness industry and an attractive business model benefiting economies of scale and early mover advantage," advises analyst Bernie McTernan.

The online fitness player is seen as a beneficiary from COVID-19 in the short term as gyms are closed, and a potential winner over the medium term if consumer preferences continue to shift towards working out at home.

On the margin front, Peloton can win on scale compared to fitness equipment manufacturers due to subscription business. "We witnessed live spin classes with upwards of 2,000 riders in attendance. We believe the cost of putting on that class is substantially similar if there were 500 people in it or 5,000," reasons McTernan.

Peloton by the numbers: McTernan assumes Peloton adds 1M incremental connected fitness subscribers by the end of FY21 driven by elevated demand stemming from COVID-19, which implies PTON gaining 1.5% to 2% of gym members in the US displaced from their gym closings.

Rosenblatt's price target of $42 reps ~50% upside potential and is above the average sell-side PT of $37.26.