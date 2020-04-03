U.S. discussed shutting Gulf of Mexico oil production - WSJ

The Trump administration has considered a mandated shutdown of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico due to the coronavirus spreading among workers, WSJ reports.

The proposal comes as Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP reported this week that some workers on Gulf oil platforms had tested positive for the virus; it is unclear if the proposal is still under serious consideration.

Shuttering Gulf platforms over health concerns also would have the effect of curtailing U.S. oil production amid a worldwide glut of oil that has sent prices plunging, and possibly assisting a potential truce in the Saudi-Russian oil price war.

But forced cuts would be controversial with many in the oil industry; Chevron, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and others are opposed to oil market interventions, saying the free market is the best way to resolve oil imbalances.

If the U.S. shuts all Gulf of Mexico production, it would cut ~2M bbl/day from overall U.S. production of 13M bbl/day.

Crude oil prices are extending yesterday's sharp gains: WTI +5.6% to $26.75/bbl, Brent +8.9% to $32.62/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL