Semis slide after analyst warnings

Needham cuts its estimates on several semiconductor stocks, particularly concerned about the coronavirus outbreak's impact on auto and industrial production.

The firm's cuts include NXP Semi (NXPI -5.3% ), ON Semi (ON -2.4% ), Nvidia (NVDA -4.9% ), and Microchip (MCHP -2.4% ).

Apple suppliers are dropping after Morgan Stanley bull Katy Huberty trimmed the tech giant's target, expecting weaker iPhone ASPs and demand.

Suppliers on the move include Qorvo (QRVO -4.4% ) and Skyworks (SWKS -3.7% ).

In Europe, financial services group Oddo included STMicroelectronics (STM -3.7% ) in its prediction that the semiconductor market's growth is "set to collapse."

Oddo downgraded STM from Buy to Neutral.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.7% compared to the tech sector's 1.9% drop.

