Goldman buys two new private jets in break with tradition - Bloomberg

In early 2009, Goldman Sachs (GS -2.2% ) was the only Wall Street bank represented at a congressional hearing that didn't own a private jet. That's now changed.

Goldman CEO David Solomon ordered two top-of-the-line Gulfstream G700s for ~$75M each at the end of last year, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Solomon has already come under criticism for accepting a 20% pay raise in 2019 to $27.5M as the firm's stock price lagged its competitors for most of his 18-month tenure.

Goldman spokeswoman Leslie Shribman told Bloomberg that owning the jets will be be more cost effective than its current arrangements for senior executives to travel on private jets through a fractional ownership with NetJets.

JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have had their own jets for years.

Some in the firm see the jets as attention grabbers; traditionally, top Goldman bankers had access to rides on planes shared with others rather than own their own jets, because they didn't want to further tarnish a less-than-stellar image on Main Street.

And the extravagance, against the backdrop of soaring unemployment sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, can attract unwanted scrutiny and may re-ignite the same kind of anger that people director towards bankers after the 2008 financial crisis.