Athabasca Oil suspends Hangingstone SAGD operation, trims guidance

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) says it has fully suspended its Hangingstone oil sands operation in Alberta in response to sharply lower global oil prices.

The move comes after Athabasca said last month it would curtail production at the project by ~50%.

Hangingstone is an oil sands steam-assisted gravity drainage operation with an operating breakeven price of ~$37.50/bbl for Western Canadian Select, which last traded at $8.79/bbl, according to Bloomberg.

As a result of the shut-in, Athabasca lowers its full-year production guidance by 2,500 boe/day to 30K-31.5K boe/day.

Hangingstone - which produced 9,500 bbl/day as of February - is a smaller project, but a "further indication of what we anticipate will be a large-scale shut-in response by the oil sands," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say.

The company also says it is reducing its corporate headcount by 15%.