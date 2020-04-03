The slow burn continues in travel sector

Investors are bidding down travel stocks once again as the realization of a long period for sluggish demand continues to settle in. Some of the selling pressure is now related to macroeconomic concerns on Q3 and Q4 even after the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Casino decliners include Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI -11.4% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -8.7% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -6.7% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -9.0% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -7.4% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -9.0% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -6.7% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -4.5% ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -2.2% ). Macau and regional companies are both being hit on the negative vibe.

Hotel chains moving lower include Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -11.2% ), InterContinental Hotels & Group (IHG -7.6% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -5.4% ), Hyatt Hotels (H -9.8% ), Marriott International (MAR -7.3% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -6.8% ) and Stay America (STAY -7.3% ).