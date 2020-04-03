The slow burn continues in travel sector

Investors are bidding down travel stocks once again as the realization of a long period for sluggish demand continues to settle in. Some of the selling pressure is now related to macroeconomic concerns on Q3 and Q4 even after the stay-at-home orders are lifted.
Casino decliners include Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI -11.4%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -8.7%), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -6.7%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -9.0%), MGM Resorts (MGM -7.4%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -9.0%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -6.7%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -4.5%) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -2.2%). Macau and regional companies are both being hit on the negative vibe.
Hotel chains moving lower include Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -11.2%), InterContinental Hotels & Group (IHG -7.6%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -5.4%), Hyatt Hotels (H -9.8%), Marriott International (MAR -7.3%), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -6.8%) and Stay America (STAY -7.3%).
General travel-related names Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -17.0%), Vail Resorts (MTN -4.5%), Booking Holdings (BKNG -3.2%), Expedia (EXPE -2.6%) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -8.0%) are also in decline.