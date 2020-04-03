Cboe March ADV reaches reaches record 11.97M contracts

Cboe Global Markets' (CBOE -0.9% ) four options exchanges, combined, set a new all-time monthly average daily volume record with almost 12M contracts traded per day.

Their combined single-day volume of 16.7M contracts traded on March 12 was their highest ever.

March options ADV of 11.97M increased 8.5% from February and 69% from a year ago.

Futures ADV of 343K fell 9.3% M/M and rose 35% Y/Y.

U.S. equities ADV of 2.70B soared 80% M/M and rose 129% Y/Y.

European equities total average daily notional volume of €259.1B rose 35% M/M and 29% Y/Y.

Global FX ADNV of $55.0B increased 33% M/M and 43% Y/Y.