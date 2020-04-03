AT&T boosts benefits for consumers, first responders

Along with its recent move to free up 500 hours of HBO programming for all (starting today), AT&T (T -3.3% ) is touting more investments for consumers and first responders.

Starting today and running at least through May 13, the company is automatically increasing mobile hotspot data by 15 GB a month, for each line on an unlimited plan that has a tethering allotment (AT&T Unlimited Elite, for example, will rise to 45 GB of tethering per month).

It's also offering free express shipping for new/upgraded devices, along with waiving/crediting activation, upgrade and restocking fees, and 20% off accessories ordered online. And that comes with curbside pickup or doorstep delivery in some markets.

Meanwhile in moves for first responders, AT&T has committed $5.5M for meals, free FirstNet Ready phones for life, activation credits and 60 days of free telehealth.