Herman Miller down ~10% after postponing upcoming dividend

Herman Miller (MLHR -9.9% ) has postponed its upcoming quarterly cash dividend, declared on January 16, 2020, and was to be paid on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 29, 2020, and has temporarily suspended future dividends, in response to the uncertain economic outlook resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company announced a 10% reduction in cash compensation for majority of the salaried workforce; and, suspended certain employer-paid retirement contributions and will suspend previously planned compensation increases and cash incentive bonus programs for the upcoming fiscal year ending May 2021.

Company’s CEO and its executive leadership team will defer additional levels of salary for a minimum of six months to further preserve cash flow in the near-term.