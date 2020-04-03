State Street, Allianz's Pimco hired for Fed's CPFF

The New York Fed retains State Street (STT -2.6% ) and Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF -0.7% ) Pimco for the Fed's commercial paper funding facility, according the Fed's website.

Pimco will serve as investment manager and State Street will serve as custodian and accounting administrator for the facility.

Both were selected on a short-term basis.

The CPFF provides a liquidity backstop to U.S. issuers of commercial paper through a special purpose vehicle that will buy eligible three-month unsecured and asset-backed commercial paper from eligible issuers using financing provided by the New York Fed.

