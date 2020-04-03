Zoom under investigation in Connecticut

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is investigating Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) privacy and security practices.

Tong's statement to Politico: "We are alarmed by the Zoom-bombing incidents and are seeking more information from the company about its privacy and security measures in coordination with other state attorneys general."

Tong didn't specify the other state AGs.

Earlier this week, reports said New York AG Tish James had sent Zoom a letter about its practices.

As more remote workers flock to the service, Zoom has faced allegations of reporting user data to Facebook, incorrectly saying it had end-to-end encryption, and a rash of "Zoombombing," or uninvited participants appearing in a meeting.