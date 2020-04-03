Lockheed added nearly 1,000 new employees in two weeks

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.9% ) CEO Marillyn Hewson says the company has added close to 1K new employees over the past two weeks and is committed to continue hiring during the coronavirus crisis, having advertised for 5K open positions.

The company also says it will double payments supporting small businesses and the supply chain that power the U.S. defense industrial base to $106M.

The defense sector, which relies heavily on government contracts, remains a growth area, as the Trump administration has raised military spending each year, including a 6.6% increase in 2020.