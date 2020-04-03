Exxon says oil price drop has not affected Guyana output

Plunging crude oil prices have not impacted production at the Liza project offshore Guyana, operator Exxon Mobil (XOM -2% ) says, but adjustments would be made if necessary.

Exxon would have to engage with the Guyanese government before making any adjustments to its operations, the country's director of energy tells Reuters.

"I can't see them shutting down production," says Ruaraidh Montgomery, director of research at the Welligence consultancy, noting projected lifting costs for Liza partners will be just over $10/bbl for the full year.