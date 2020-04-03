Vanguard took most of fund flows in Q1

According to FaceSet, Vanguard raked in $48.5B in fresh money in Q1 - that's more than four times that of 2nd place finisher BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), which pulled in $10B.

Those with negative flows for the quarter include State Street (NYSE:STT), whose mammoth SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had outflows of more than $13B. The SPDR S&P 500 product is a favorite of quick-moving institutional investors, while Vanguard's competing S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is more popular with buy-and-hold types.

Also with negative flows during Q1 were Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF).