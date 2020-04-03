Disney clarifies film delays with updated slate

Disney (DIS -3.4% ) is out with a major update of its film release schedule, in continuing reaction to closed theaters and shuttered productions in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live-action Mulan is moving to July 24 - still looking a bit soon, in a fluid theatrical situation. There, it bumps Jungle Cruise, which is now set for June 20, 2021.

Marvel film Black Widow is now set for a Nov. 6 release, where it will bump fellow Marvel entry The Eternals to Feb. 12, 2021. A cascade of Marvel delays follows: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to May 7, 2021; Doctor Strange 2 to Nov. 5, 2021; and Thor: Love and Thunder to Feb. 18, 2022.

Captain Marvel 2 has now been set for July 8, 2022, while Black Panther 2 is staying put on May 8, 2022.

And a yet-untitled Paramount (VIAC, VIACA) collab on Indiana Jones 5, which was set for summer 2021, is now slated for July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile on the Fox-inheritance side, The French Dispatch is moving to Oct. 16; Free Guy to Dec. 11; and Bob's Burgers: The Movie is headed for April 9, 2021.