Walmart gains on report of huge March U.S. sales tally

Walmart (WMT -0.1% ) saw almost a 20% sales jump in March at U.S. stores, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal. As the world's largest retailer, even a single percentage point gain in growth usually takes a bit of heavy lifting.

Also of note, sales on Walmart.com rose over 30% during the past eight weeks.

Grocery sales appear to have powered the sales gain with downloads of WMT's online grocery mobile app reported to have skyrocketed.

Shares of Walmart erased earlier losses after the WSJ story broke.