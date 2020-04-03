Airbus weighs large production cut in A320-family jets - Reuters

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -4.4% ) is considering a sharp production cut of the single-aisle A320, its biggest-selling family of jets, to accommodate industrial and delivery problems caused by the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reports.

The company may have to cut its official monthly output of 60 A320-family jets by as much as half for one or two quarters to avoid a glut of undelivered jets, according to the report.

Airbus had entered the current crisis with plans to increase A320-family production to 63 per month next year and to add another 1-2 planes per month in 2022 and 2023.

A final decision is expected before the company's shareholder meeting in mid-April.