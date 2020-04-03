Alta Mesa creditors accept $100M discount off proposed takeover

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) agrees to be purchased for $220M, $100M below a deal struck earlier this year before the collapse in oil prices, according to filings from U.S. bankruptcy court.

In January, creditors reached a $320M deal via a joint venture between P-E firm Bayou City Energy Management and oil and gas producer Mach Resources, but the deal fell apart as oil prices plunged and the two were unable to close financing from UBS.

The new agreement, which includes Alta Mesa's Kingfisher Midstream pipeline unit, must be approved by the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case; the judge has scheduled a hearing for April 8.