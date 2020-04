Treasurys erased the day's gain after the Fed announced that it will pare back its Treasury purchases next week.

10-year yield rises 2 basis points to 0.61%; earlier yield fell to as low as 0.57%.

The New York Fed, which carries out securities purchase operations for the U.S. central bank, said it will purchase an average of $50B per day in Treasurys next week.

That compares with purchases of $60B per day on Thursday and Friday and $75B on Wednesday.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT