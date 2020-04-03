Verus acquires 51% stake in N95 mask and biohazard suit manufacturer

Verus International (OTCPK:VRUS) has acquired a controlling 51% interest in ZC Top Apparel Manufacturing, Inc., a Philippines-based maker of reusable N95 fabric masks and biohazard suits.

The Philippines-based facility has a peak production capacity of ten million masks per month. Based on pending orders, Verus believes that it can operate at near capacity for the foreseeable future.

“Investors may be surprised to see us enter this business, but we have international trade experience that is highly sought after in this current environment. We were approached early in the COVID-19 crisis by the management team at ZC Top, who were experiencing an overwhelming number of requests for protective gear from governments and other entities around the world”, commented Anshu Bhatnagar, Verus International CEO.