Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Chairman and CEO James Gorman was paid $31.6M in 2019, up 12% from 2018, according to the firm's proxy statement.

His compensation included $1.5M salary, a $3.38M bonus, and $23.7M of stock awards. The stock award component rose 20% from a year earlier.

CFO Jonathan Pruzin saw his total compensation of $13.3M fall 9.6% from 2018. While his salary stayed at $1M, his bonus of $7.23M was 17% lower than 2018 and stock awards value of $4.98M was 1.0% lower.