GoDaddy discloses CFO expectation for 'minimal' Q1 virus impact

A GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) filing discloses remarks made by the company's chief financial officer during yesterday's Investor Day question-and-answer session.

Asked about the coronavirus and Q1 effects, CFO Ray Winborne said "There's a minimal impact," and that "we’ll land within $5M of guidance of $795M [in total revenue] for the first quarter.”

Consensus estimates from more than a dozen GoDaddy analysts are for $790.4M in revenue for Q1 (growth of 11.3% Y/Y), along with EPS of $1.09 (8.4% Y/Y growth).

The company cautions that Winborne's statements aren't comprehensive, and things might change before it files quarterly results.