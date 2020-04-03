Number of New Senior communities with COVID-19 rises to eight

The number of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) communities with confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to eight as of April 2 vs. two as of March 20.

Total reported cases include 18 residents and one employee.

Continues to expect the number of confirmed cases to rise as testing becomes more widely available.

Expects March occupancy of 86.9% vs. 87.1% in February and additional declines in coming weeks.

Operating expenses have continued to trend higher.

Sees decline in floating-rate debt interest partly offsetting NOI declines resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sees sufficient liquidity after improving free cash flow; has limited near-term maturities.