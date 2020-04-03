Stocks limp to another loss as jobs market collapses

Stocks wrapped up another volatile week with more losses after the U.S. Labor Department reported record jobless claims and the largest payroll decline since the financial crisis.

Dow -1.7% , S&P 500 -1.5% , Nasdaq -1.5% .

The monthly jobs report showed employers shed 701,000 jobs in March, marking the start of a serious economic slowdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and a jarring shift for a job market that was booming just a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Cuomo reported his state's largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since the start of the outbreak.

For the week, the Dow tumbled 2.7%, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.7%.

Crude oil prices again leaped higher, with WTI +11.9% to settle at $28.34/bbl after soaring 24% yesterday on hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia could agree to sizeable production cuts.

U.S. Treasury prices ended little changed, erasing early gains after the Fed said it would further reduce its pace of Treasury purchases next week; the 10-year yield added a basis point to 0.60%.