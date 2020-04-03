Some Alpine Income tenants seek rent relief

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) said some tenants are seeking rent relief through possible deferrals of near-term rent.

Alpine believes that some programs under the CARES Act may provide tenants with funds to pay near-term rent, but can't be sure if tenants will apply for or get such funds.

The rent payable from its tenants seeking rent relief for the April 2020 rent represents less than 40% of Alpine's annualized base rent as of March 31, 2020.

Withdraws its guidance for 2020, given uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on capital markets.

Draws $20M of available capacity on its $100M credit facility as a precautionary measure, resulting in $20M cash on hand with ~$57M outstanding on its credit facility.