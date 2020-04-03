Danaher prices €750M debt offering

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has priced the reopening of the following debt issues:

€150M principal amount of additional 1.700% senior notes due 2024 at an offering price of 100.298% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from and including March 30, 2020 (upon closing of this notes offering, it will have outstanding an aggregate of €900M principal amount of 1.700% senior notes due 2024).

€300M principal amount of additional 2.100% senior notes due 2026 at an offering price of 100.842% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from and including March 30, 2020 (upon closing of this notes offering, it will have outstanding an aggregate of €800M principal amount of 2.100% senior notes due 2026).

€300M principal amount of additional 2.500% senior notes due 2030 at an offering price of 102.166% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from and including March 30, 2020 (upon closing of this notes offering, it will have outstanding an aggregate of €800M principal amount of 2.500% senior notes due 2030).

Closing date is April 8.