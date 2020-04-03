Capstone Turbine's Q4 revenues cut in half from prior year

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) reports preliminary FQ4 revenues of $11.3M vs. $17.4M in Q3 and $22M in the year-ago quarter, as product shipments and global project construction slowed significantly due to the coronavirus as well as continued weakness in the oil and gas market.

New gross product orders totaled $9.1M in Q4 compared to $9.3M in Q3.

The company says it moving to aggressively cut costs, including reduced salaries for executives, which it says will reduce operating expenses by ~25% in the short term.

Total cash as of March 31 was $15.1M, down $1.6M from to $16.7M at the end of the prior quarter.