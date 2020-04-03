XBiotech up 23% after hours on convalescent plasma program for COVID-19

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) will collaborate with non-profit BioBridge Global in an FDA program to collect and distribute convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection.

The company has developed a clinical test that BioBridge Global subsidiary QualTex Laboratories will use to identify natural antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in donated plasma.

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, another BioBridge subsidiary, will collect the plasma and will provide blood samples to XBIT for use in developing a True Human antibody therapy for the infection.