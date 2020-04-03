First Majestic Silver temporarily shuts Mexican mines, pulls guidance

Apr. 03, 2020 5:15 PM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)AGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) says operations at its San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines in Mexico are suspended until April 30 following the government's decree requiring non-essential businesses, including mining, to halt activities to combat the coronavirus.
  • First Majestic says it is reducing its workforce on sites in compliance with the decree and will implement care and maintenance activities.
  • The company is unable to determine how the suspension will impact production and thus withdraws prior 2020 production and cost guidance.
