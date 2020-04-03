Teledyne confirms talks to acquire Photonis for $550M

In an SEC filing responding to French media rumors, Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) confirms that it's been in advanced talks to acquire Photonis International and affiliates for about $550M.

Photonis provides advanced photon/electron multipliers, key to night vision applications in defense, and low-light imaging for astronomy and laboratory science.

Its technology also enables mass spectrometry, and it makes specialty microwave devices and ion detectors for government/energy applications.

The company says it was verbally notified by France's Foreign Investment Office of a negative opinion from France's Minister of the Economy and Finance over any plan to draw a foreign investment authorization; it says it's waiting on a written response.