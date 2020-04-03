Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and collaboration partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announce the FDA nod for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in certain adult patients with very low-to-intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes who have failed treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent and need at least two red blood cell units over eight weeks.

The FDA first approved the erythroid maturation agent in November 2019 for anemia in adult beta thalassemia patients who require regular red blood cell transfusions.

Acceleron is co-developing luspatercept with BMY unit Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) under an August 2011 agreement.