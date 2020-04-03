United says revenues down $100M/day; shares -5.1%

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has disclosed in a filing that it's shedding revenue at more than $100M/day in March, and is forecasting a 30% cut to revenue in Q4 from the prior period.

The airline has "continued to experience a material decline in demand for both international and domestic travel resulting from the spread of coronavirus," it says, with more than 270M Americans under a stay-at-home order.

It's cut about 80% of April capacity, with passenger load expected to drop into teens or single digits, and expects even bigger capacity cuts for May.

"The company plans to proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 90-day basis until it sees signs of a recovery in demand," it says.

A short bit ago, Delta said it was burning $60M/day and expects Q2 revenues down 90%.