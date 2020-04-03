CDC recommends face masks for public: coronavirus briefing

The CDC is recommending the public use cloth face masks to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

They're not recommending use of medical-grade or surgical masks.

The recommendation is voluntary and doesn't substitute for the social distancing and hand-washing guidelines already recommended; Trump said he's choosing not to wear a mask.

Blue Cross Blue Shield won't require co-pays for coronavirus testing or treatment.

Treating uninsured people who have COVID-19 will be covered under the CARES Act, Trump said.

Update at 5:42 PM: More than $3.5B of guaranteed loans for small businesses have been processed in the first day of the paycheck protection program under the CARES Act, he said.

5:45 PM: Separately, Bank of America received more than 58K customers applied for $6B of loans, CNBC reports.

5:53 PM: Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, said the task force continues to watch Detroit and Chicago and has concerns about Colorado; Washington, DC; and Pennsylvania.

5:55 PM: Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said healthcare exchanges will have a special enrollment period to allow uninsured people who have recently lost their jobs to sign up for health insurance.

5:58 PM: CDC changed its recommendation on face masks for the general public because of new evidence that the virus is being transmitted by people with COVID-19 who aren't exhibiting symptoms, said Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

6:02 PM: When asked if he agrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci's opinion that all states should have stay-at-home orders, Trump said he'll leave it up to the governors.

6:10 PM: Trump allowed two cruise liners to dock today. Some of the passengers will go back to Canada and the U.K. "We had to take care of the sick people," he said.

6:14 PM: Trump said Russian and Saudi Arabian leaders told him they want to resolve their oil production dispute.

6:15 PM: He said he discussed tariffs with oil executives, who he met with today. They didn't ask for a bailout, Trump said.

6:34 PM: "Am I thinking about imposing tariffs on Saudi Arabian oil right now? No, but it's a tool," he said. Ultimately, the marketplace will resolve the Russia, Saudi Arabia oil dispute, he said.

6:37 PM: Trump brings up the need to invest in America's infrastructure, specifically speaking about "roads, highways, tunnels, airports, everything."

6:41 PM: "The general election will happen on Nov. 3," he said.

6:42 PM: Briefing ends.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The U.S. has 270,473 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,889 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.