GM seeks tariff relief for ventilator parts - WSJ

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has asked the Trump administration to drop import tariffs on Chinese parts it needs to make ventilators, WSJ reports, citing a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The company believes the levies will make it more expensive to build the machines, according to the report.

The existing tariffs on ventilator parts "could potentially impede the ability of GM and other U.S. manufacturers to source parts for critical care ventilators quickly, reliably, and at as reasonable a cost as possible," GM says in the letter.

The U.S. government began collecting extra tariffs on most of ventilator parts in September 2018; they are being tariffed at a 25% rate.