Vera Bradley to furlough most store employees

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) says it will furlough a majority of its store employees effective April 5 until it is considered safe and advisable to reopen stores due to the coronavirus.

Base compensation for remaining corporate employees and store management will be reduced on a 15%-30% graduated scale, and by 75% for the CEO.

The company says it is working with landlords on rent abatement and payment terms.

Vera Bradley previously announced it had suspended its share buyback program and had drawn $60M on its bank line of credit to increase its cash position.