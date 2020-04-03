I3 Verticals pulls guidance, begins job cuts/furloughs

I3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) has withdrawn its financial outlook amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an SEC filing, the company says CEO Gregory Daily has elected to waive his base salary for six months.

And its company is temporarily furloughing some employees, and implementing a workforce reduction program to eliminate some positions alongside a general headcount reduction.

Employees impacted by the furloughs and workforce reduction comes to about 12% of the workforce, the company says.

It expects to provide an update on COVID-19 impacts with its Q2 earnings report.