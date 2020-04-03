Another day of sharp losses for utilities

Utility shares (XLU -3.6% ) were among the day's worst performers, as the traditionally stable area continues its recent spike in volatility.

Among today's biggest decliners: AEP -5.6% , EXC -5.6% , ETR -5.4% , ES -5.3% , PPL -5.2% , FE -5.1% , XEL -4.2% , DUK -4.2% , NI -4.2% , EIX -4.2% , AEE -4.1% , CMS -4.1% , SO -4.1% .

Various reasons have been offered for the sector's swoon: the shutting down of industrial production is a threat to earnings prospects; cash flow will be hurt from weaker levels of business activity and utility bill payment forbearance, which raises concerns about debt repayment risk and the security of dividend payments; and general de-risking, as investors liquidate across all sectors.

S&P Global Ratings lowers its outlook for the North American regulated utility industry to negative, highlights the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate.

The industry already was characterized by weakening credit quality even before the outbreak, and as the recession deepens, S&P says its mean rating for North American utilities could decline from A- to BBB+.

Nevertheless, "the utility industry will remain a high-credit-quality investment-grade industry," the ratings agency says.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, PUI