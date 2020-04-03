Anworth reduces repurchase borrowings, boosts liquidity

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) jumps 6.9% in after-hours trading after reducing its non-agency repurchase agreement borrowings to ~$270M at March 31, 2020 vs. $428M at Dec. 31, 2019.

Expects to further reduce that amount to $180M.

Anworth has met all margin calls from its lenders and counterparties as of April 3, 2020.

Estimates its book value per common share fell 40% during the first three months of the year to ~$2.75 per share.

Including its three series of preferred shares, the book value of combined common and preferred fell by ~32%.

At March 31, 2020, Anworth's cash and unpledged agency MBS assets were in excess of $130M.

Expects to make an announcement this month on its common stock dividend.

Agency MBS sales and principal payments have enabled the reduction of agency MBS repurchase agreement borrowings to ~$2.2B at March 31, 2020, enabling Anworth to build additional liquidity as well as reducing its leverage.