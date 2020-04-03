Former CBS chief Ianniello paid $125M for 2019

The ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) proxy statement filing shows former CBS CEO Joe Ianniello drew a healthy $125.4M payday for 2019, a year in which the broadcaster re-merged with Viacom.

About $2.85M of that was base salary, while Ianniello drew $37.4M in stock awards, and $84.7M in "other compensation" - almost entirely in separation payments agreed to on Dec. 4.

He's by far the highest-paid named executive in the filing. Current ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish drew $8.37M in compensation, though as a legacy Viacom exec his salary was just $230,769 (but included stock awards of $5M and a bonus of $3.1M).

Chief Financial Officer Christina Spade took $9.4M in compensation, with $4.9M of that in stock awards and a $2.5M bonus.

Among other ex-execs, former CBS General Counsel Laura Franco drew $5.71M in pay, and former CBS Chief Legal Officer Lawrence Tu drew $7.23M.