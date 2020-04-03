Lawyers for victims of California wildfires sparked by PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are demanding modifications to their $13.5B settlement with the company because of concerns that the deal may no longer deliver the expected amount because of declining share values, WSJ reports.

As a result, the attorney argue PG&E is now in breach of the settlement terms and needs to adjust some of them to ensure that fire victims receive the full $13.5B.

At least two-thirds of the ~70K people and businesses who filed claims against PG&E must approve the bankruptcy exit plan; if the dissenters are able to influence enough of them, it could create a serious roadblock for the company, which cleared a major hurdle last month by winning the support of California Gov. Newsom.