Southwest in talks over U.S. air grants - Bloomberg

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it applied today for aid from the $25B kitty of grants to help air carriers cover employee costs, but says discussions are ongoing, Bloomberg reports.

It wouldn't specify amounts but says talks are coming over the "next several days" on terms.

It's hard to talk about timing or details with the program "happening very quickly," but it says the grant is one option among sources of capital it's looking at.

Shares are down 7.2% after hours; they fell 3.1% during the regular session.

Earlier in airlines, Delta said it was burning through $60M/day, and United said its revenues were down $100M per day and it expected revenues down 30% in Q4.

After hours: DAL -10.7% ; UAL -7.9% ; AAL -4.2% ; JBLU -5.1% .

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it's sold 2.3M shares of Southwest Airlines (at $31.38-$33.97 on average) on April 1-2, and sold 12.99M shares of Delta (at $22.96-$26.04) over that period. Berkshire's remaining indirect ownership of Southwest is 51.3M shares; remaining indirect holdings of Delta are 58.9M shares.