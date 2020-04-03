AT&T stops sales of U-verse TV

AT&T (NYSE:T) has stopped selling U-verse TV, the next step on a fade-out of its legacy IPTV service.

That comes after long signals that the company would focus on AT&T TV - a streaming pay TV service that runs on an Android box supplied by the company.

The company touts various advantages to the new approach - including unlimited simultaneous recordings, a bigger on-demand library, and the ability to access live TV, on-demand and apps all at once without switching inputs.

COO John Stankey has said that its DirecTV satellite service would only be sold where it has a "rightful place in the market" - which means mainly in rural and less dense suburban areas, where cable broadband isn't as prevalent, Jeff Baumgartner notes.