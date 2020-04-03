Commvault adopts limited-time poison pill

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.

The board believes the stock price "does not reflect the Company's inherent value or business performance," and wants management focus on the "health and safety of Commvault's employees, taking care of customers, and operating Commvault's business in this unprecedented environment."

Amid heavy volatility, the shares have declined heavily and rebounded during the past month; they're down 5.4% over that span, but are off 15.3% over the past quarter.

The rights plan involves issuing one right for each common share on April 13; the rights are only exercisable when someone acquires beneficial ownership of 10% (or synthetic equivalent), or 20% in the case of some passive investors.

The rights give holders the ability to purchase at a then-current exercise price shares valued at twice the exercise price. It expires on April 1, 2021.