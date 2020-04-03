Investors Bancorp closes Gold Coast acquisition

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) has closed its acquisition of Gold Coast Bancorp (OTCPK:GLDT).

Each share of Gold Coast common stock was converted into the right to receive (at shareholder election) $15.75 in cash, 1.422 shares of Investor Bancorp common stock or a combination (prorated to ensure that an aggregate 50% of the consideration is paid in stock).

Consequently, the former Gold Coast shareholders will get a total of just under 2.8M shares of Investors Bancorp and just over $31M in cash.

As of Dec. 31, Gold Coast Bank had about $559.8M in assets, $467.4M in total loans, and $465M in deposits.